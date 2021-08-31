Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 165,005 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,016% compared to the average daily volume of 14,785 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Root by 160.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,493 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Root by 99.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,547 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Root in the second quarter worth about $29,587,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Root by 139.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 754,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Root by 42.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 282,650 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Root has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. decreased their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

