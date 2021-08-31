StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:STNE traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.89. 248,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,685. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

STNE has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

