Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.8% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $96,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,717,995 shares of company stock worth $951,080,888. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.58. 275,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $381.49. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

