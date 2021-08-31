Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases 3,593 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after buying an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,160,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $53,301,911.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,659,592.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day moving average of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.