StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 1,667 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.69. 7,759,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,003,845. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

