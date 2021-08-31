StoneX Group Inc. Buys 12,690 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.5% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 403.2% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 332,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 266,064 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.55. 730,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.74 and its 200-day moving average is $103.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.