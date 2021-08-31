StoneX Group Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 487.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,506 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 866,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,195. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12.

