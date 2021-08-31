StoneX Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at $1,754,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Relx by 3.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

RELX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,213. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Relx’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

