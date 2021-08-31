Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $30.17 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 13.3% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $30,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $426.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,939. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $429.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $409.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

