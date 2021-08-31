Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,719 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 20.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,956,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after acquiring an additional 332,395 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 15.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 193,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRG opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $289.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 171.77, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

