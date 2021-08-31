Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Gladstone Land worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,096,000 after buying an additional 129,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,278,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 41,823 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 67,764 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAND. Berenberg Bank cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of LAND opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.73. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $737.12 million, a PE ratio of -69.09, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

