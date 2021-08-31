Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 352,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.99.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

