Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,099 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Farmland Partners worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

FPI stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $396.47 million, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.