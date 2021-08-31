Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,289 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth about $59,515,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terminix Global stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

