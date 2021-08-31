Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $779,000 Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

