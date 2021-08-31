Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 384,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

FMX stock opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $89.35.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

