Summit Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $104.88. 71,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,967. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.