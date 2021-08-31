Summit Asset Management LLC Makes New $939,000 Investment in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Summit Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,701,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. 34,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,855. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00.

