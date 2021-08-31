Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Summit Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.61. 7,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,800. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

