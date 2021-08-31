Summit Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 141,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,334. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.