SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the July 29th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SXC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.00 and a beta of 1.10. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.