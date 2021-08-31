Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$23.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

