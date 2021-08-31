Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNPTF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS:SNPTF opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sunny Optical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

