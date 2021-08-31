Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suntory Beverage & Food from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.