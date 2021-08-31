Super Zero Protocol (SERO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.53 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $59.25 million and $1.53 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,066,921 coins and its circulating supply is 326,686,765 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

