Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Trading Down 8.4%

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s stock price was down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $33.34. Approximately 97,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,639,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRT. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Support.com in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Support.com by 3,752.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Support.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Support.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Support.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

About Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

