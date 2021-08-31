Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Up 33.6% in August

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 642,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the July 29th total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,359,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,163,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,169,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Suzano by 544.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 959,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 810,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Suzano by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suzano stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. 8,192,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,498. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Suzano has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

