SVB Leerink Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.69) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.82). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.50) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $154.28 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% during the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

