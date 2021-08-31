Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,350,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,904 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Philip Morris International worth $629,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after buying an additional 4,039,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 304.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,547 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $103.21. The company had a trading volume of 66,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,036. The stock has a market cap of $160.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average is $94.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $103.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

