Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,577,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,582 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Altria Group worth $361,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after buying an additional 557,181 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Altria Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,358,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,325,000 after purchasing an additional 623,010 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

NYSE MO traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,437. The firm has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

