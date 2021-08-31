Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951,889 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71,650 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,143,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $662.84. 74,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.71. The company has a market capitalization of $315.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $667.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

