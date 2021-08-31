Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.29. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $189.48.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $880,920. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

