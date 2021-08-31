Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Update

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of TAIPY stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

