Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.33 Million

Brokerages expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to report $77.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.80 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $48.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $274.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $309.70 million, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $315.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,836. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky bought 97,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 69.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

