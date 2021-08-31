Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $2,909.25. 14,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,929.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,685.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,405.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,231 shares of company stock valued at $358,439,832. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

