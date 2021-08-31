Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $432,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 194,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

