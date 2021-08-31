Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.17. 10,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,948. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $307.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

