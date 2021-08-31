Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 38 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.0% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 4.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 12.0% in the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $381.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.04 and a 200 day moving average of $320.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,717,995 shares of company stock valued at $951,080,888 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

