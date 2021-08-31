TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,606 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $18,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

