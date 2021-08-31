Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,111 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Corteva worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

