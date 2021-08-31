Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $15.53 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,801 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crown were worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Crown by 102.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Crown by 13.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 30.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after buying an additional 257,198 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

NYSE CCK opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.15. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

