Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $16.87 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,929 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $16,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 730,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $13,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $193.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

