Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 292,799 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,490 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 292,799 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Citrix Systems worth $14,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

