TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 1st

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

TEGNA has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TEGNA has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TEGNA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of TEGNA worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

