Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) vs. Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Telephone and Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion 2.55 $405.70 million N/A N/A Telephone and Data Systems $5.23 billion 0.44 $226.00 million $1.93 10.44

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Telephone and Data Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Telephone and Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A Telephone and Data Systems 3.34% 3.17% 1.41%

Dividends

Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Telephone and Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Telephone and Data Systems pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Telephone and Data Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Singapore Telecommunications and Telephone and Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telephone and Data Systems 1 0 3 1 2.80

Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus target price of $29.70, indicating a potential upside of 47.39%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Singapore Telecommunications.

Volatility and Risk

Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Singapore Telecommunications on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The TDS Telecom’s Wireline segment operates Wireline and Cable subsidiaries that provide communications services. The Cable segment provides interconnected voice over internet protocol and broadband services, including internet access. The company was founded by LeRoy T. Carlson in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

