Telsey Advisory Group Trims The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $33.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Gap from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.32.

Shares of GPS opened at $26.74 on Friday. The Gap has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Gap will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,282.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 106,557 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 15.8% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,624,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,326,000 after buying an additional 358,552 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 63.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,612,000 after buying an additional 52,201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 688.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after buying an additional 763,357 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

