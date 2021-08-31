TENT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $160,284.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $665,011.44 and $160,284.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.77 or 0.00302054 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00161811 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00193803 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002292 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002457 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,371,220 coins and its circulating supply is 38,294,128 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.