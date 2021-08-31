TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.80

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.81, with a volume of 3600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.37 million and a PE ratio of -8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TeraGo Company Profile (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

