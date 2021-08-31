Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

