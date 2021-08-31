Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,131,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,794 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.3% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,128,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tesla by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $735.72. The stock had a trading volume of 467,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,916,812. The company has a market capitalization of $728.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $679.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

